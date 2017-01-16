7 Ways To Make Your Job Meaningful Again

While most people work to make a living, more than half of us go to work every day to make an impact on society or our community, according to a May 2016 survey from Adobe . If you’re finding it tough to get excited about your work or wrestling with the Sunday night blues on a regular basis, it’s possible you’ve lost sight of the meaning in your work.

Many of us spend so much time at work and even get much of our identity from what we do for a living that it’s easy to understand why we want the work to be meaningful, says life coach Valorie Burton, founder of the Coaching and Positive Psychology (CaPP) Institute and author of Happy Women Live Better.

So how do you find meaning in your work, even if your job isn’t obviously infused with deep meaning? Here’s how to get in touch with your work’s purpose.

Before you know where to look for the value in your work, you need to know what it is that you actually do value, says executive coach Elizabeth McCourt, founder of McCourt Leadership Group. “For some people, it’s adventure. For some people, it’s freedom. For some people, it’s money. For some people, it’s family,” she says. “Then, look at what you’re doing with your life, with your work and your other things.” Once you’re clear on what is meaningful and important to you, you’ll have a better idea of where to find it, she says.

The next step is to shift your mind-set—even if you hate your job. If you walk around all day thinking about how much you hate everything, it’s going to be very difficult to see anything good. So cut the negativity, at least for now.

If you’re having trouble identifying anything meaningful or even good about your job, do a pro and con list, says Lisa N. Bertrand, master career specialist and legal ethics coordinator at Hofstra University School of Law. Yes, the “con” list may be longer, but writing them out will help you release them. Then you can start to think about the “pros.”

Look at the company as a whole and how it contributes to society’s good. You play a role in that.

It may not be easy at first, but even listing that the job provides money for you to support yourself, or that your office building is nice, count. The goal is to find some positive aspects of the situation, she says. You can also look at the company as a whole and how it contributes to society’s good. You play a role in that. Own it, Bertrand says.