At CES, New Alexa-Powered Products Are Everywhere: Here’s The Full List

In 2016, the general public developed an appetite for controlling their technology with voice commands. Amazon has emerged as the central player in this movement after it released its voice-controlled home assistant Echo. And the tech giant made another very smart strategic move: It made the brains behind Echo—the natural-language AI Alexa— available to other companies to build into their products. At this year’s CES, those devices and gadgets are everywhere.

Here’s the full list of Alexa-powered products announced at CES 2017 so far, by category. Smart Home Lenovo Smart Assistant Speaker This is Lenovo’s version of Amazon’s Echo. Users will be able to use all the commands Echo users do. However, the Lenovo device comes in various colors and features a different microphone array design. Lenovo’s Smart Assistant has eight far-field microphones, compared to the Echo’s seven. LG Appliances LG said it’s put the Alexa brain inside its new InstaView smart refrigerator. While all Alexa functions will be enabled, users will also be able to use voice commands to re-order foods that are running low in the fridge. Wemo Mini and App [Photo: courtesy of Belkin] Belkin’s Wemo Dimmer Switch

Belkin says users will be able to sync the Wemo Dimmer switch up with Alexa, as well as IFTTT, the Nest Learning Thermostat, and the Google Home smart speaker at its launch later this year. Same goes for the company’s new, smaller, switch, the WeMo Mini. Incipio CommandKit Wi-Fi Light Switch Incipio released a $60 Wi-Fi-enabled light switch that customers can control using Alexa or Siri. [Photo: courtesy of Whirlpool] Whirlpool Appliances Whirlpool said many of its smart appliances will respond to Alexa commands starting in “early 2017.” Mattel’s Aristotle

Mattel introduced Aristotle, a voice-activated baby monitor that answers both parents’ and kids’ questions. The speaker also comes with a wireless camera that streams 256-bit encrypted video to users’ phones. Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier Coway has created an Alexa “skill” that allows users to tell the Airmega purifier to turn on, adjust temperature, or announce the air quality in the home. Linksys Velop Velop is integrating with Alexa to let basic router functions be completed by voice currently limited to turning the guest network on and off. Owners will also be able to ask Alexa to read their Wi-Fi password aloud. Nightingale

Nightingale said its smart sleep-aid system will work with Alexa once it starts shipping in February. Users will be able to tell Alexa to launch a goodnight scene, or adjust the brightness of the built-in nightlight. Ford offers Amazon Alexa [Photo: courtesy of Ford] In the Car Ford Motor Co.

Ford is incorporating Alexa into its Ford Sync 3 service, which will allow Echo users to turn on their car with a voice command. They’ll also be able to lock or unlock doors, check fuel levels, and control IoT-enabled devices, such as home lights or a garage door. Volkswagen Volkswagen said it’s integrating Alexa with its Car-Net connected telematics services. So drivers will be able to speak commands like “Alexa, ask Volkswagen the way to the nearest flower shop” or “Alexa, ask Volkswagen how much gas is left in the tank” so users can determine if they’ll also need to fuel up along the way. INRIX The connected car analytics company INRIX said it will be integrating Alexa into its OpenCar platform. Smartphone Huawei

Huawei unveiled its Mate 9 smartphone, which it says is the the first to come with Alexa pre-installed. Huawei Mate 9 [Photo: courtesy of Huawei] Sensory Sensory, the developer behind always-listening tech in devices like Samsung’s Galaxy phones, says it’s bringing a new feature to Bluetooth headphones that will allow users to put Alexa in the ear (similar to how Apple has enabled Siri in its AirPod earphones). So users will be able to speak to their earphones to set alarms, make to-do lists, and get news and weather. TV Dish Dish said its customers will soon be able to control their TV with voice after pairing a Hopper DVR with the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot. DISH is the first pay TV provider to announce direct compatibility with Alexa. Audio Jam Audio

Jam Audio’s $250 Jam Session speaker will understand Alexa commands. Play-Fi Play-Fi technology announced it will be integrated into several models of Thiel’s new Aurora LifeStream wireless speaker system. The products will be compatible with Alexa with the DTS Play-Fi firmware update. iHome iHome said it’ll be selling an Alexa-powered bedside speaker. Monster’s Soundstage Home Speaker

Monster, the original audio company behind Beats headphones, announced that it’s bringing Alexa to its line of Soundstage home speakers. [Photo: courtesy of UBTech Robotics] Robots UBTech Robotics’s Lynx The Lynx humanoid robot will use Alexa’s brains to play music and control smart home devices, based on voice commands. Lynx also recognizes users’ faces and can change its responses accordingly. LG Hub Robot LG’s new robot contains the Alexa brain and responds to various commands with body language, like nodding its head when answering a question. Hub Robot can also identify family members through facial recognition. Samsung Powerbot VR7000

Samsung says its new smart vacuum will have a companion app and Alexa compatibility when it launches this year. And that may be just the start. As we move into the new year other companies and products are likely to announce Alexa integration.