The Paradox About Play That Can Make You A Better Creative In 2017

“I’m not sure it was a good idea to make a milkshake out of all of [those things],” Bogost jokes. “Maybe it’s too much at once for some readers.” But Play Anything, as its wide-eyed title promises, is anything but intimidating. And what it’s about is actually quite simple. You’ve got “playing” all wrong, the book argues—it’s much stranger, simpler, and grander than you ever imagined.

Along the way, Bogost unpacks the meaning of play, creativity, satisfaction, connection, and (arguably) life. If that can’t make you a better designer—and human—what can? Buckle up, though—because Bogost’s big idea is a paradoxical one.

Bogost has a serious beef with what most creative types consider their defining and most precious attribute: a “rich inner world.” After all, aren’t imagination and introspection the very things that set the Picassos and Woolfs of the world apart from the shmucks in gray flannel suits?

Short answer: nope. Whatever wonders that may reside within your own special-snowflake skull wilt in comparison to the fractally unfolding immensity of plain old reality. According to Bogost, “play” happens in the world, not in your head. Which means that anything—literally anything—can become an instrument or game, a plaything and a playground, if we’re simply willing to look beyond the confines of our own navels.

“There’s a profoundly stupid story I tell [about] this,” Bogost tells Co.Design. “I was working feverishly in my office near the basement stairwell. My wife came down to get a gallon of milk from the downstairs fridge. As she was walking up, she tripped and the milk hit the stairs at just the right angle, on what must have been a weak seam in the plastic jug, so that the seam split and all the milk gushed out of the thing. I’ve never seen that much milk in one place before.

“But what’s interesting here isn’t that I could have lost my temper and didn’t,” Bogost continues. “Rather, what’s interesting is that a milk jug could have a weak spot like that. Or that a gallon is so much milk when it’s on the floor. Or that sound of the thick liquid tumbling over the tread. Or that I have to know the construction term ‘tread’ to talk about the story in the first place.”