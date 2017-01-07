iPhone 7 Plus Camera Is So Good This Woman Takes Portraits Of Her Entire Village

WHO: Apple

WHY WE CARE: If this is anything to go by, the iPhone 7 Plus camera’s Portrait mode is so magical it will mesmerize and entire Greek village. Set to “Pame sti Honolulu” by the Bezos Hawaiian Orchestra, the spot takes a small-town approach to the now familiar, zippy pep of its product demo-with-a-story iPhone ads. It’s a return to that successful formula after the brand temporarily stepped away from that style with a pint-sized Romeo and Juliet. Above all, the film demonstrates just how easy it is for anyone to take professional-quality portraits using iPhone 7 Plus, and how the world’s most intuitive camera just keeps getting better.