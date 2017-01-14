PowerPoint Isn’t Dead Yet: Three Presentation Tips That Still Work In 2017

When you’re in a meeting and somebody flips on a PowerPoint presentation, chances are you’re instantaneously bored or annoyed. Most people probably wouldn’t mind if they never had to watch another PowerPoint ever again.

But as a speaking coach for business executives, I know that PowerPoint presentations aren’t going away anytime soon–like it or not. They’re just too easy to make and too widely used to go extinct in the near future. So in the meantime, the best we can do is make them as compelling and relevant as possible.

Don’t be afraid of seeming repetitive.

According to one recent survey, the top two reasons why people loathe PowerPoint presentations so march are that “the speaker reads the slides” and uses “full sentences for text.” By now everyone should know not to read whole blocks of text to audiences verbatim. But it’s not enough to just convert them to bullet points, then present slide after slide of those, either.

If you really want to engage your audience and enhance your message, you need to use PowerPoint to tell a story–and you need to tell it as visually as possible. The good news is that you don’t need to be a professional graphic designer (or even necessarily hire one) in order to do that. What might not look particularly sleek or aesthetically compelling can still be effective. Here’s how to use imagery to get your point across and maximize your narrative impact, even if you aren’t the most visually minded person.

Don’t just illustrate. One of the best ways to make an impact is by connecting an image to the core of whatever you’re trying to say. The image should be something simple that’s easy to remember but has great explanatory power. For example, here’s an image we use in a speaking bootcamp my firm runs.

To be fair, this image looks like a PowerPoint image. Design critics may have some suggestions to make, but that isn’t the point–it’s still effective. This image translates the concept of interconnectivity at scale; we go from dozens of discrete boxes to a completely connected whole. Businesses tend to operate with so many different units that don’t always communicate with each other. So if you’re pushing for a more holistic approach to your organization’s communication, this type of concrete, straightforward image may be more effective than something more abstract and evocative, like a spider web or a group of cheerleaders getting in formation.

Which brings us to Tip #2. Using conceptual images is smarter than resorting to literal ones, but you don’t want to float into abstraction, either. It’s important to strike a balance. You want to avoid literal imagery for two reasons: