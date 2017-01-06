advertisement
JK Simmons Is Extremely JK Simmons In The Trailer For Kidnapping Comedy “All Nighter”

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

WHAT: The first trailer for All Nighter, a tonally-mixed comedy/action thriller about a no-nonsense dad who teams up with his daughter’s hipster ex-boyfriend to try to find her on a night she’s gone missing.

WHO: JK Simmons plays the no-nonsense dad (obviously), while Emile Hirsch gets a rare lead in a studio picture as the ex-boyfriend. Kristen Schaal and Jon Daly help round out the cast.

WHY WE CARE: Simmons’ transition from “captivating supporting player” to “guy who can carry a movie” has been a long time coming, but it looks like it’s finally finished. Simmons plays stern, no-nonsense tough guys whose approval younger men seek better than anybody alive. Whether he’s J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man, the sociopathic Fletcher in Whiplash (for which he won on Oscar), or, well, basically any other role he’s ever had–so it’s about time someone gave him a vehicle that utilizes that unique skill fully. Paired with Emile Hirsch and surrounded with funny people like Schaal and Daly sets him up to shine in a movie that looks to be about 50% Why Him? and 50% Taken–and while it’d be a waste of Simmons’ prodigious talent to see him go the full Liam Neeson, a nod to that kind of role looks like it’ll be pretty satisfying.

