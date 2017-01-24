Be Inspired By These Creative Leaders Who Are Changing The World

Fast Company is excited to announce the addition of 170 new members to the Most Creative People in Business, an exclusive group of influencers in business from across the economy and around the globe.
These men and women have worked on fascinating projects at organizations as diverse as Google, Sweetgreen, Slack, Under Armour, BuzzFeed, the U.S. Digital Service, and Sesame Workshop. As scientists, managers, programmers, comedians, designers, musicians, writers, and activists, they are each working to solve global and societal problems in creative ways.
Here are the 170 pioneers that we are proud to induct into the Most Creative People in Business community. Click on their names to learn why they inspired us over the past year.
Design
Tim Allen, president of Wolff Olins North America
Carly Ayres, partner at HAWRAF
Ayse Birsel, cofounder and creative director of Birsel + Seck
Amber Cartwright, design manager at Airbnb
Jeremy Goldberg, product designer at Facebook
Kat Holmes, principal design director at Microsoft
David Lee, chief creative officer at Squarespace
Jonathan Lee, creative director at Google
Dennis Maloney, chief digital officer at Domino's
Bobby C. Martin Jr., cofounder of OCD | The Original Champions of Design
Brian Niccol, CEO of Taco Bell
Ryue Nishizawa, partner at SANAA Architects
Gretchen Rubin, author
Thomas Woltz, principal at Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architecture
Diversity And Education
Neil Barnett, director of inclusive hiring and accessibility at Microsoft
Kimberly Bryant, founder and CEO of Black Girls Code
Lesley Grossblatt, chief operating officer and VP of product at The Boardlist
Karlie Kloss, supermodel and founder of Kode With Klossy
Jenny Lay-Flurrie, chief accessibility officer at Microsoft
Crystal Martin, CoderGirl program manager at LaunchCode
Jim McKelvey, founder of LaunchCode
Candice Morgan, head of diversity at Pinterest
Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, founder of The Boardlist
Jess Weiner, founder of Talk to Jess
Entertainment
Jay Alvarrez, photographer and social media influencer
Reza Aslan, religion scholar and television host
Brandon Beck, cofounder of Riot Games
Samantha Bee, comic and host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Laverne Cox, actress and activist
Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube
Stephen Davis, chief content officer at Hasbro
Mike Doernberg, cofounder and CEO of ReverbNation
Kid Fury, podcaster and creator of The Read
Alex Gibney, documentarian
Ilana Glazer, comic and actress
Eva Gutowski, social media influencer
Chelsea Handler, comic and television host
Kevin Hart, actor and comic
Abbi Jacobson, comic and actress
Brown Johnson, creative director of Sesame Workshop
Dwayne Johnson, actor
Matt Klinman, head video writer at The Onion
Ariel Martin, social media influencer
Meagan O'Brien, improv actor at Second City Works
Mike Platco, artist and social media influencer
Issa Rae, writer and actress
Shonda Rhimes, CEO of ShondaLand
Robyn Scott, improv actor at Second City Works
Andrew Ross Sorkin, producer and coanchor of Squawk Box
Zhang Wei, president of Alibaba Pictures
Crissle West, podcaster and creator of The Read
Fashion And Beauty
Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci
Marcelo Camberos, CEO of Ipsy
Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram
Richelieu Dennis, CEO of Sundial Brands
Jennifer Goldfarb, president of Ipsy
Lazaro Hernandez cofounder of Proenza Schouler
Jack McCollough, cofounder of Proenza Schouler
Sarah Jessica Parker, actress and entrepreneur
Michelle Phan, founder of Ipsy
Zac Posen, fashion designer and creative director of Brooks Brothers
Michael Preysman, CEO of Everlane
Gregg Renfrew, founder of Beautycounter
Kate Valentine, cofounder of Frances Valentine
Nicole Vollebregt, head of women's business at Adidas
J.J. Wilson, cofounder of Kit and Ace
Shannon Wilson, cofounder of Kit and Ace
Finance And Commerce
Baiju Bhatt, cofounder of Robinhood
Mike Cagney, cofounder and CEO and SoFi
Cathy Engelbert, CEO of Deloitte
Alexander Gilkes, cofounder of Paddle8
Nick Green, co-CEO of Thrive Market
Aditya Julka, cofounder and chairman of Paddle8
Osman Khan, cofounder and CEO of Paddle8
Gunnar Lovelace, co-CEO of Thrive Market
Miguel McKelvey, chief creative officer at WeWork
Adam Neumann, CEO of WeWork
Rebekah Neumann, cofounder and chief branding officer at WeWork
José Neves, founder and CEO of Farfetch
Neil Parikh, cofounder and chief operating officer of Casper
Marcela Sapone, CEO of Hello Alfred
Amanda Steinberg, CEO of DailyWorth
Vladimir Tenev, cofounder of Robinhood
Anand Iyer, CEO of Trusted
Food
Gagan Biyani, CEO of Sprig
Cory Carman, rancher and Carman Ranch
Roy Choi, chef at Locol
Gilonne d'Origny, Allium Advisors
Jennifer Glanville, brewery manager at Samuel Adams
Kara Goldin, founder of Hint Water
Danielle Gould, founder of Food + Tech Connect
Nicolas Jammet, co-CEO of Sweetgreen
Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of Kind Snacks
Megan Miller, cofounder of Bitty Foods
Kimbal Musk, chef and cofounder of The Kitchen
Jonathan Neman, co-CEO of Sweetgreen
Elizabeth O'Neill, master taster at Woodford Reserve
Amanda Oborne, vice president of food and farms at Ecotrust
Daniel Patterson, chef at Locol
Nathaniel Ru, co-CEO of Sweetgreen
Bryant Terry, chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora
Josh Tetrick, CEO of Hampton Creek Foods
Christina Tosi, founder of Momofuku Milk Bar
Leslie Ziegler, cofounder of Bitty Foods
Andrew Zimmern, CEO and chef of Andrew Zimmern's Canteen
Music
Cher, singer and actress
Jack Gilinsky, musician and social media influencer
Jack Johnson, musician and social media influencer
Joe Jonas, musician
Kevin Jonas, musician
Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton, audio engineer
Phil McIntyre, founder and CEO of Philymack
Jerry Purpdrank, musician and social media influencer
Science And Health
Meika Hollender, cofounder of Sustain Natural
Ellen Jorgensen, cofounder and executive director of Genspace
Bill Nye, author and science educator
Richard Pierson, cofounder of Headspace
Katherine Ryder, CEO of Maven
Bernard Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente
Social Good
Komal Ahmad, CEO of Copia
Philippe Cousteau Jr., philanthropist
Adam Foss, former assistant district attorney in Boston
Alicia Garza, cofounder of Black Lives Matter
John Legend, musician and activist
DeRay Mckesson, activist
David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee
Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital
Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance
Malika Saada Saar, senior counsel on civil and human rights at Google
Darren Walker, president of Ford Foundation
Clarence Wardell III, researcher and former member of the U.S. Digital Service
Sports
Nigel Eccles, CEO of FanDuel
David Graff, CEO of Hudl
Brian Kaiser, cofounder of Hudl
Rob Katz, chairman and CEO of Vail Resorts
Marc Merrill, co-CEO of Riot Games
Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour
Jordan Spieth, golfer
Abby Wambach, retired U.S. soccer player
Melanie Whelan, CEO of SoulCycle
Serena Williams, tennis player and entrepreneur
John Wirtz, cofounder of Hudl
Tech
Tim Armstrong, CEO of AOL
Lili Cheng, general manager at Microsoft Research
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
Nicole Eagan, CEO of Dark Trace
Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple
Yasmin Green, head of R&D at Google's Jigsaw
Scott Heiferman, CEO of Meetup
Adam Kelleher, principal data scientist at Buzzfeed
Andrew Kelleher, staff software engineer at Buzzfeed
Jane Kelly, director of data products at Buzzfeed
Noah Kraft, cofounder and CEO of Doppler Labs
Fritz Lanman, cofounder and executive chairman of Doppler Labs
Yann LeCun, director of artificial intelligence research at Facebook
Brendan Lind, president and CEO of Magnolia Tower
Ted Livingston, founder of Kik
James Park, CEO of Fitbit
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google
Joaquin Quiñonero Candela, director of the applied machine learning lab at Facebook
Mike Schroepfer, chief technology officer of Facebook
Noah Weiss, head of search, learning, and intelligence at Slack
Whitney Wolfe, founder and CEO of Bumble
Nicholas Woodman, CEO of GoPro
Transportation
Dan Ammann, president of General Motors
Kevin Gibbon, cofounder and CEO of Shyp
Logan Green, CEO of Lyft
Rachel Holt, regional general manager, U.S. and Canada, at Uber
Mark Reuss, global product chief at General Motors
Keller Rinaudo, cofounder of Zipline