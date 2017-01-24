Be Inspired By These Creative Leaders Who Are Changing The World

Fast Company is excited to announce the addition of 170 new members to the Most Creative People in Business, an exclusive group of influencers in business from across the economy and around the globe.

These men and women have worked on fascinating projects at organizations as diverse as Google, Sweetgreen, Slack, Under Armour, BuzzFeed, the U.S. Digital Service, and Sesame Workshop. As scientists, managers, programmers, comedians, designers, musicians, writers, and activists, they are each working to solve global and societal problems in creative ways.

Here are the 170 pioneers that we are proud to induct into the Most Creative People in Business community. Click on their names to learn why they inspired us over the past year.

Tim Allen, president of Wolff Olins North America

Carly Ayres, partner at HAWRAF

Ayse Birsel, cofounder and creative director of Birsel + Seck

Amber Cartwright, design manager at Airbnb

Jeremy Goldberg, product designer at Facebook

Kat Holmes, principal design director at Microsoft

David Lee, chief creative officer at Squarespace

Jonathan Lee, creative director at Google

Dennis Maloney, chief digital officer at Domino's

Bobby C. Martin Jr., cofounder of OCD | The Original Champions of Design

Brian Niccol, CEO of Taco Bell

Ryue Nishizawa, partner at SANAA Architects

Gretchen Rubin, author

Thomas Woltz, principal at Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architecture

Neil Barnett, director of inclusive hiring and accessibility at Microsoft

Kimberly Bryant, founder and CEO of Black Girls Code

Lesley Grossblatt, chief operating officer and VP of product at The Boardlist

Karlie Kloss, supermodel and founder of Kode With Klossy

Jenny Lay-Flurrie, chief accessibility officer at Microsoft

Crystal Martin, CoderGirl program manager at LaunchCode

Jim McKelvey, founder of LaunchCode

Candice Morgan, head of diversity at Pinterest

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, founder of The Boardlist

Jess Weiner, founder of Talk to Jess

Jay Alvarrez, photographer and social media influencer

Reza Aslan, religion scholar and television host

Brandon Beck, cofounder of Riot Games

Samantha Bee, comic and host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Laverne Cox, actress and activist

Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube

Stephen Davis, chief content officer at Hasbro

Mike Doernberg, cofounder and CEO of ReverbNation

Kid Fury, podcaster and creator of The Read

Alex Gibney, documentarian

Ilana Glazer, comic and actress

Eva Gutowski, social media influencer

Chelsea Handler, comic and television host

Kevin Hart, actor and comic

Abbi Jacobson, comic and actress

Brown Johnson, creative director of Sesame Workshop

Dwayne Johnson, actor

Matt Klinman, head video writer at The Onion

Ariel Martin, social media influencer

Meagan O'Brien, improv actor at Second City Works

Mike Platco, artist and social media influencer

Issa Rae, writer and actress

Shonda Rhimes, CEO of ShondaLand

Robyn Scott, improv actor at Second City Works

Andrew Ross Sorkin, producer and coanchor of Squawk Box

Zhang Wei, president of Alibaba Pictures

Crissle West, podcaster and creator of The Read

Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci

Marcelo Camberos, CEO of Ipsy

Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram

Richelieu Dennis, CEO of Sundial Brands

Jennifer Goldfarb, president of Ipsy

Lazaro Hernandez cofounder of Proenza Schouler

Jack McCollough, cofounder of Proenza Schouler

Sarah Jessica Parker, actress and entrepreneur

Michelle Phan, founder of Ipsy

Zac Posen, fashion designer and creative director of Brooks Brothers

Michael Preysman, CEO of Everlane

Gregg Renfrew, founder of Beautycounter

Kate Valentine, cofounder of Frances Valentine

Nicole Vollebregt, head of women's business at Adidas

J.J. Wilson, cofounder of Kit and Ace

Shannon Wilson, cofounder of Kit and Ace

Baiju Bhatt, cofounder of Robinhood

Mike Cagney, cofounder and CEO and SoFi

Cathy Engelbert, CEO of Deloitte

Alexander Gilkes, cofounder of Paddle8

Nick Green, co-CEO of Thrive Market

Aditya Julka, cofounder and chairman of Paddle8

Osman Khan, cofounder and CEO of Paddle8

Gunnar Lovelace, co-CEO of Thrive Market

Miguel McKelvey, chief creative officer at WeWork

Adam Neumann, CEO of WeWork

Rebekah Neumann, cofounder and chief branding officer at WeWork

José Neves, founder and CEO of Farfetch

Neil Parikh, cofounder and chief operating officer of Casper

Marcela Sapone, CEO of Hello Alfred

Amanda Steinberg, CEO of DailyWorth

Vladimir Tenev, cofounder of Robinhood

Anand Iyer, CEO of Trusted

Gagan Biyani, CEO of Sprig

Cory Carman, rancher and Carman Ranch

Roy Choi, chef at Locol

Gilonne d'Origny, Allium Advisors

Jennifer Glanville, brewery manager at Samuel Adams

Kara Goldin, founder of Hint Water

Danielle Gould, founder of Food + Tech Connect

Nicolas Jammet, co-CEO of Sweetgreen

Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of Kind Snacks

Megan Miller, cofounder of Bitty Foods

Kimbal Musk, chef and cofounder of The Kitchen

Jonathan Neman, co-CEO of Sweetgreen

Elizabeth O'Neill, master taster at Woodford Reserve

Amanda Oborne, vice president of food and farms at Ecotrust

Daniel Patterson, chef at Locol

Nathaniel Ru, co-CEO of Sweetgreen

Bryant Terry, chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora

Josh Tetrick, CEO of Hampton Creek Foods

Christina Tosi, founder of Momofuku Milk Bar

Leslie Ziegler, cofounder of Bitty Foods

Andrew Zimmern, CEO and chef of Andrew Zimmern's Canteen

Cher, singer and actress

Jack Gilinsky, musician and social media influencer

Jack Johnson, musician and social media influencer

Joe Jonas, musician

Kevin Jonas, musician

Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton, audio engineer

Phil McIntyre, founder and CEO of Philymack

Jerry Purpdrank, musician and social media influencer

Meika Hollender, cofounder of Sustain Natural

Ellen Jorgensen, cofounder and executive director of Genspace

Bill Nye, author and science educator

Richard Pierson, cofounder of Headspace

Katherine Ryder, CEO of Maven

Bernard Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente

Komal Ahmad, CEO of Copia

Philippe Cousteau Jr., philanthropist

Adam Foss, former assistant district attorney in Boston

Alicia Garza, cofounder of Black Lives Matter

John Legend, musician and activist

DeRay Mckesson, activist

David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital

Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance

Malika Saada Saar, senior counsel on civil and human rights at Google

Darren Walker, president of Ford Foundation

Clarence Wardell III, researcher and former member of the U.S. Digital Service

Nigel Eccles, CEO of FanDuel

David Graff, CEO of Hudl

Brian Kaiser, cofounder of Hudl

Rob Katz, chairman and CEO of Vail Resorts

Marc Merrill, co-CEO of Riot Games

Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour

Jordan Spieth, golfer

Abby Wambach, retired U.S. soccer player

Melanie Whelan, CEO of SoulCycle

Serena Williams, tennis player and entrepreneur

John Wirtz, cofounder of Hudl

Tim Armstrong, CEO of AOL

Lili Cheng, general manager at Microsoft Research

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Nicole Eagan, CEO of Dark Trace

Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple

Yasmin Green, head of R&D at Google's Jigsaw

Scott Heiferman, CEO of Meetup

Adam Kelleher, principal data scientist at Buzzfeed

Andrew Kelleher, staff software engineer at Buzzfeed

Jane Kelly, director of data products at Buzzfeed

Noah Kraft, cofounder and CEO of Doppler Labs

Fritz Lanman, cofounder and executive chairman of Doppler Labs

Yann LeCun, director of artificial intelligence research at Facebook

Brendan Lind, president and CEO of Magnolia Tower

Ted Livingston, founder of Kik

James Park, CEO of Fitbit

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

Joaquin Quiñonero Candela, director of the applied machine learning lab at Facebook

Mike Schroepfer, chief technology officer of Facebook

Noah Weiss, head of search, learning, and intelligence at Slack

Whitney Wolfe, founder and CEO of Bumble

Nicholas Woodman, CEO of GoPro

Dan Ammann, president of General Motors

Kevin Gibbon, cofounder and CEO of Shyp

Logan Green, CEO of Lyft

Rachel Holt, regional general manager, U.S. and Canada, at Uber

Mark Reuss, global product chief at General Motors

Keller Rinaudo, cofounder of Zipline