Be Inspired By These Creative Leaders Who Are Changing The World

Fast Company is excited to announce the addition of 170 new members to the Most Creative People in Business, an exclusive group of influencers in business from across the economy and around the globe.

These men and women have worked on fascinating projects at organizations as diverse as Google, Sweetgreen, Slack, Under Armour, BuzzFeed, the U.S. Digital Service, and Sesame Workshop. As scientists, managers, programmers, comedians, designers, musicians, writers, and activists, they are each working to solve global and societal problems in creative ways.

Here are the 170 pioneers that we are proud to induct into the Most Creative People in Business community. Click on their names to learn why they inspired us over the past year.

Design

Tim Allen, president of Wolff Olins North America

Carly Ayres, partner at HAWRAF

Ayse Birsel, cofounder and creative director of Birsel + Seck

Amber Cartwright, design manager at Airbnb

Jeremy Goldberg, product designer at Facebook

Kat Holmes, principal design director at Microsoft

David Lee, chief creative officer at Squarespace

Jonathan Lee, creative director at Google

Dennis Maloney, chief digital officer at Domino’s

Bobby C. Martin Jr., cofounder of OCD | The Original Champions of Design

Ryue Nishizawa, partner at SANAA Architects

Gretchen Rubin, author

Thomas Woltz, principal at Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architecture

Diversity And Education

Neil Barnett, director of inclusive hiring and accessibility at Microsoft

Kimberly Bryant, founder and CEO of Black Girls Code

Lesley Grossblatt, chief operating officer and VP of product at The Boardlist

Karlie Kloss, supermodel and founder of Kode With Klossy

Jenny Lay-Flurrie, chief accessibility officer at Microsoft

Crystal Martin, CoderGirl program manager at LaunchCode

Jim McKelvey, founder of LaunchCode

Candice Morgan, head of diversity at Pinterest

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, founder of The Boardlist

Jess Weiner, founder of Talk to Jess

Entertainment

Jay Alvarrez, photographer and social media influencer

Reza Aslan, religion scholar and television host

Brandon Beck, cofounder of Riot Games

Samantha Bee, comic and host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Laverne Cox, actress and activist

Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube

Stephen Davis, chief content officer at Hasbro

Mike Doernberg, cofounder and CEO of ReverbNation

Kid Fury, podcaster and creator of The Read

Alex Gibney, documentarian

Ilana Glazer, comic and actress

Eva Gutowski, social media influencer

Chelsea Handler, comic and television host

Kevin Hart, actor and comic

Abbi Jacobson, comic and actress

Brown Johnson, creative director of Sesame Workshop

Dwayne Johnson, actor

Matt Klinman, head video writer at The Onion

Ariel Martin, social media influencer

Meagan O’Brien, improv actor at Second City Works

Mike Platco, artist and social media influencer

Issa Rae, writer and actress

Shonda Rhimes, CEO of ShondaLand

Robyn Scott, improv actor at Second City Works

Andrew Ross Sorkin, producer and coanchor of Squawk Box

Zhang Wei, president of Alibaba Pictures

Crissle West, podcaster and creator of The Read

Fashion And Beauty

Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci

Marcelo Camberos, CEO of Ipsy

Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram

Richelieu Dennis, CEO of Sundial Brands

Jennifer Goldfarb, president of Ipsy

Lazaro Hernandez cofounder of Proenza Schouler

Jack McCollough, cofounder of Proenza Schouler

Sarah Jessica Parker, actress and entrepreneur

Michelle Phan, founder of Ipsy

Zac Posen, fashion designer and creative director of Brooks Brothers

Michael Preysman, CEO of Everlane

Gregg Renfrew, founder of Beautycounter

Kate Valentine, cofounder of Frances Valentine

Nicole Vollebregt, head of women’s business at Adidas

J.J. Wilson, cofounder of Kit and Ace

Shannon Wilson, cofounder of Kit and Ace