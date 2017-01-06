Before The Golden Globes, Get To Know Some Of The Top Nominees

What’s that smell in the air? It’s probably trophy polish. Award Season is now in full swing, with the 2017 Golden Globes ceremony set to air on Sunday. (Like a groundhog sticking its head out of the loamy soil to let us know there will be six more weeks of awards.)

Although once mostly thought as strictly ratings/box office gross-based pablum, the Golden Globes have taken on increasing legitimacy in recent years as predictors of Oscars and Emmys. The main differences between the Golden Globes and those more reputable shows is that the Golden Globes serves alcohol to celebrities on live TV and has a generally looser, low-stakes feel. Part of the credit goes to savvy host picks for 2014 and 2015, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, although this year’s host, Jimmy Fallon may be a bit less beloved by half the audience due to certain recent incidents.

Among this year’s crop of nominees, though—which includes the now-usual generous helping of non-televised output from Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu—is a deep bench of talent Co.Create has had the pleasure of interviewing over the past year or so. As you debate your picks on who should win, have a look below at our interviews with nominees such as Donald Glover, Rachel Bloom, Damien Chazelle, and more.

Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is nominated for Best Screenplay for Hell or Highwater.

Captain Fantastic wrought a nomination for Best Actor Viggo Mortensen. Here’s our interview with writer and director Matt Ross.

Our hopes for season 2 of Best TV Series, Drama nominee, Stranger Things.

Our interview with the writers of Best Picture, Comedy or Musical nominee, Deadpool.