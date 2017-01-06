These Are The Countries With The Most Determined Entrepreneurs

Here’s what we know: Starting a business requires as much resilience as it does resources.

The Small Business Administration’s last tally revealed that only about half of all new businesses will survive for five years. In the U.S. in 2013 (the most recent year with reported data) 406,353 businesses opened and nearly that many (400,687) shuttered. For those still planning to tough it out, dreams of getting rich quickly are often supplanted by the reality that it takes a lot of sweat equity to surmount all the obstacles placed right in the first leg of the race.

Data from the World Bank on more than 130 countries shows which ones entrepreneurs across the globe typically find to be the most daunting. Their rankings are calculated across three factors:

the time it takes to register a new business

the amount of procedures one needs to go through

the costs involved

The number-one place with the most determined entrepreneurs is Botswana.

Austin, Texas–based B2B marketplace Expert Market recently analyzed these factors in greater detail by cross-referencing them with the number of new businesses started in each country. As Expert Market’s lead researcher for this report, Bobbi Brant, points out, the number of new businesses started is worked out per 1,000 working-age (15–64) adults, so it’s a fair representation across countries with different populations.

The resulting report not only shows how high some of these hurdles are in some countries, it also reveals the regions with the most tenacious entrepreneurs who’ve started their ventures in spite of those challenges.

The number-one place with the most determined entrepreneurs is Botswana. According to Brant’s analysis, it takes 45 days, on average, to register a new business in the country, which is far higher than the global average of 8.3 days. “This may be due to the high number of procedures new business owners must complete,” she explains. “Nine separate processes must be completed to register the new venture, compared with two in some of the places with high missed opportunities such as Azerbaijan and Canada.”

The top 15 countries ranked among the most challenging places to start a business that still had a proportionately large number of startups also included: