WHO: AT&T, BBDO New York, BBDO Atlanta, director Tom Kuntz

WHY WE CARE: Maybe I’m just a sucker for pop culture gumbo, but this one had me at the white walkers on the bus. It’s not rocket science–AT&T says its network will allow you to watch all your favorite shows anytime, anywhere. So why not just show that? Exactly. Simple and fun, well done.