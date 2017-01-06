From Productivity Tips To Kicking Old Habits: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how to undo some common workplace errors, how the experts stay productive all year long, and what’s changing in the world of social media as 2017 gets underway.

These are the stories you loved in leadership for the week of January 1:

Overworked? Don’t blame yourself–or rather, don’t just blame yourself. Sometimes we get more work thrown at us from the outside and struggle to keep up. But just as often it’s our own behaviors that don’t evolve as rapidly as our jobs do. Here’s how to step back, take stock, and give your work practices a tune-up for the year ahead.

By most accounts, 2016 saw diminishing returns for businesses on the leading social platforms–it was the year the “reachpocalypse” really cemented itself. Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes spends every day at the front lines of those transformations. Here’s his analysis of what happened and a game plan for every company to adapt.

There’s no productivity hack or solution that will work equally well for everyone. That’s why Fast Company asked some of the leading experts what they do in order to work smart and manage their time. This week we sifted through their grab-bag of tips and techniques.

If your workweek ballooned over the past 12 months, you’re not alone. Too many professionals are getting used to working more and more hours, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Here’s a look at one expert’s strategy to whip your standard workday into more efficient shape, so you can head home when the clock strikes five.

It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are hard to keep, but that’s often because they’re too complex, too ambitious, or both. These straightforward hacks, habits, and tips are all meant to simplify things. By paring down, you just may stand a better chance of sticking with your biggest productivity changes for the long haul.