Take A Break From “Young Han Solo” News With A Shockingly Good Young Han Solo Fan Film

WHO: Jamie Costa, Keith Allen, Jared Bell, Nathan Nauert, and definitely not George Lucas or J.J. Abrams.

WHY WE CARE: It’s been an eventful couple days in the world of Han Solo. The gloriously insouciant Star Wars character, last seen RIP-ing in The Force Awakens, is set for a resurrection in a Rogue One-style standalone film about Young Han Solo. (Not to be confused with Young Pope.) While the prospect of a new kind of Star Wars prequel might trigger Phantom Menace PTSD in some fans, the forthcoming film features a script by Jedi master Lawrence Kasdan, and direction by the unstoppable team of Lord and Miller. We appear to be in good hands. Interest in the 2018 film has risen this week due to a spotting in the wild of the two Han Solos (Han Duo?) having lunch together, originator Harrison Ford and new recruit Alden Ehrenreich. Furthermore, yesterday it was announced that Woody Harrelson is being courted to play a role in the film as an early mentor to Han Solo–but who could it be?

One could spend time speculating about this new character, and how badass Donald Glover will be as Lando Calrissian, or one could instead choose to watch the new, fan-made Young Han Solo that just hit YouTube and is surprisingly solid. Actor Jamie Costa, who also executive produced the short, has all of Han’s mannerisms down, including that crucial finger-pointing, and he looks the part. Working with director Keith Allen, and writers Jared Bell and Nathan Nauert, Costa has put together the rare fan film that totally captures the spirit of the real thing. Han Solo: A Smuggler’s Trade – A Star Wars Fan Film sends its Corellian smuggler hero on a Luke and Leia-less adventure that should help tide fans over until Lord and Miller’s movie blasts into theaters next year.