NatGeo And History Channel Present Their Takes On Obama’s Legacy

WHO: President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and more than a dozen political influencers, oceanographer Sylvia Earle, photographer Brian Skerry, author Max Kennedy.

WHY WE CARE: In the days leading up to an Orwellian inauguration, National Geographic hopes to stave off despondence by a few hours with an evening of documentaries about Obama’s environmental and political legacies. Obama profiles his administration’s challenges and impact—from being the first African-American president to navigating an impending financial collapse, unemployment numbers, universal health care, right-wing resistance, the Arab Spring, gun violence, and racial justice.

That film is preceded by Sea of Hope, Earle’s yearlong aquatic quest to highlight the need to protect eroding underwater ecosystems, which culminates when Obama announces the world’s largest marine preserve, in the Hawaiian Islands, and first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean. The February National Geographic Magazine addresses the history of presidential action in ocean preserves.

“The chemistry of the planet is being affected by what we’re putting into and taking out of the ocean,” says Earle. “There should be some places that we leave alone.”

History, meanwhile, is weighing in with The 44th President: In His Own Words, Obama’s first-hand account of his time in office and what a Trump presidency ultimately means to his legacy. The two-hour special is based on interviews conducted both before and after the 2016 Presidential election.