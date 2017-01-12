The Right Way To Fire Someone

One of the least enviable tasks managers and business owners have is firing someone. However, chances are that if you supervise people, you’re eventually going to have to let some of them go—even good employees .

Here are some dos and don’ts from experts.

While it’s not legally required to create a paper trail documenting the reasons you’re firing the employee, doing so can help you protect the company and you if the terminated employee , says labor, employment, and human resources attorney Charles A. Krugel.

If you’ve tried to help the employee perform better or curb their behavior, note those actions—and be sure to document each event immediately after it has happened for greatest credibility. If you’re going to give employees second chances, it may make sense to give them a third chance, too, depending on the circumstances.

“I think ‘three strikes’ is kind of a rule of thumb,” Krugel says, although that’s more a cultural norm than a hard-and-fast rule. “That’s usually what unemployment comp administrators look at. They seem to look for two warnings and then a third strike and you’re out. However, obviously, that’s going to also be contingent upon the nature of the problem,” he adds.

Different states have different rules and regulations when it comes to terminating employment, says Steven Lindner, PhD, founder of The WorkPlace Group, a recruitment firm. For example, California requires that the employee’s final paycheck be delivered immediately when an employee is fired. The employee may also be entitled to compensation for accrued vacation time, continuation of health insurance coverage, and other accommodations, depending on your company’s policies and the state and federal laws and regulations that apply to your business.

Lindner recommends working with your human resources department or attorney to ensure that you comply with any requirements. In addition, compile a list of any company-owned equipment or data that need to be retrieved from the employee.