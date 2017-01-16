Eating Disorders Are Getting The Silicon Valley Treatment

Kristina Saffran was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa before her thirteenth birthday. She made a full recovery, but millions of fellow sufferers aren’t so lucky. Insurance will routinely decline to cover treatment, which is often in excess of $30,000 per month.

At just 15 years old, Saffran and her cofounder Liana Rosenman formed a nonprofit called Project Heal to raise funds to help others with eating disorders access the care they need. Saffran, who is now 24, says their organization raises about $1 million per year from private donors, with a recent influx of support coming from high-profile investors like Arianna Huffington and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. That might seem like a drop in the bucket by Silicon Valley standards, but Project Heal is one of the largest eating disorder nonprofits in the country.

Mental illness is still a long way from reaching funding parity with other diseases, despite recent policy promises. The approximately 30 million people with eating disorders are particularly underserved. It has been a challenge for those in the advocacy world to attract donors, according to Saffran, as the disease is still widely viewed “as a white girl vanity issue.”

Because of this stigma, the academic community also faces challenges in raising funds for much-needed research. Research dollars spent on schizophrenia, for example, average $81 per affected individual, while the average amount of research dollars per affected individual with an eating disorder is just 93¢, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.

“There’s a fundamental injustice here,” says Tom Insel, the former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, who now works at Verily, formerly Google Life Sciences. Insel also serves as an adviser to Project Heal. “You have what many people think is the most fatal mental disorder (one in five anorexia deaths is by suicide), and yet it’s very difficult to get the evidence-based treatment and the kinds of care that we know work.”

Project Heal is working to rally key players in the academic and technology communities to come up with ways to change public perceptions of the disease, spur new ideas, and do more with limited finances.

“The organization is breaking through silos in the field and reaching companies and stakeholders that haven’t traditionally been involved in advocacy,” says Jenna Tregarthen, CEO of Recovery Record, an app for eating disorder treatment and a Project Heal board member.