For Banking App Monese, Founded To Serve Migrants, Brexit Has Been Good For Business

Serial entrepreneur Norris Koppel, an Estonian by birth, understands all too well the challenges faced by immigrants. When he moved to the United Kingdom 17 years ago, he was denied a bank account because he didn’t have a British credit history or utility bills. Unable to get paid and unable to rent an apartment, it was “humiliating,” says Koppel. In 2013, after selling a successful fintech startup, he resolved to make banking better for the U.K.’s 3.5 million migrants —and ultimately for the 247 million migrants worldwide.

It’s a noble mission, but also one with real economic benefits. Better integrating migrants into society, according to a McKinsey & Company report, could generate an additional $1 trillion annually on top of the $3 trillion global GDP boost that they already provide by working in places of greater opportunity.

Monese founder and CEO Norris Koppel

Now, with Brexit negotiations underway, it’s unclear whether the U.K. will reap the benefits of migration going forward. But for Monese, the mobile banking app that Koppel launched in 2015, Brexit has been all upside so far.

“Personally, none of the people in our company or fintech companies like Brexit,” he says. “Monese is all about breaking down the walls, making it easy to include people. But as it happens, [Brexit] has been immensely good for us as a business.”

Since the referendum vote on June 23, Monese’s customer acquisition costs have been “way down,” according to Koppel, thanks to a leap in word-of-mouth marketing (customer acquisition, by the end of 2016, was 90% organic). Plus, U.K. newcomers are taking advantage of the European Union’s open borders while they can. “There is a huge surge in migration at the moment.” So far, 85% of Monese’s 40,000 users are migrants and 15% are underbanked citizens. Before Brexit, the company had 20,000 users.

To open a Monese account, users snap a picture of their ID and take a selfie. In the background, Monese runs an identity check using data from the user’s country of origin. Once up and running, Monese mirrors the functionality of a standard checking account, with cash and direct deposit; a Visa debit card; and ATM withdrawal functionality. The app also includes features designed for migrant populations, such as global payment processing.

Since launching, Monese’s biggest change has been to its business model. In the early days, the company planned to charge by transaction—but customers revolted. “Designed to be fair, the perception about it was the opposite,” Koppel explains.