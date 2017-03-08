What’s The Fate Of Data Privacy In The Trump Era?

With every change in power, especially in the social media era, questions are raised about the new U.S. president’s commitment to privacy rights. Since Donald Trump took the oath of office on January 20, he’s raised plenty of concerns, with travelers having their phones searched at the border , government agencies monitoring internet communication , and the strong likelihood of potential clashes between U.S. tech companies and the European Union over privacy shield laws.

“Privacy is central to almost every major issue of our time, from immigration and reproductive rights to criminal justice, national security, and the environment,” noted Michael Price, a counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law in Time magazine. Given the passions around those issues and the heating up of those debates, expect some sharp changes to the federal government’s privacy approach over the next few years.

Here are some of the biggest things to look out for:

Earlier in March, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) halted a new set of data security rules that would have made it harder for internet service providers to sell information on their users’ intimate browsing habits to third parties.

Currently, internet providers are able to sell data on customers’ web browsing habits to third-party buyers like advertising companies. This past October, the FCC approved new privacy rules that would require explicit consent from customers to do this.

But Ajit Pai, the new FCC chairman, put these plans on hold. In a statement, Pai and acting FTC chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen said they want new rules to meet the Federal Trade Commission’s less stringent privacy requirements:

We disagreed with the FCC’s unilateral decision in 2015 to strip the FTC of its authority over broadband providers’ privacy and data security practices, removing an effective cop from the beat. The FTC has a long track record of protecting consumers’ privacy and security throughout the internet ecosystem. It did not serve consumers’ interests to abandon this longstanding, bipartisan, successful approach.

The decision by the FCC to step back from regulating ISPs on privacy is a sharp shift from Obama-era policy and is sure to be heavily debated at a hearing held by the Senate’s Commerce Committee this morning.