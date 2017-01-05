5 Creativity-Boosting Habits For People Who Can’t Stand Routines

Scientific research has already uncovered some surprising facts about how creativity works . And this time of year especially, there’s ample advice out there for those looking to adopt new and better habits and keep their New Year’s resolutions going strong. The trouble is that much of that advice rests on carefully established routines–daily practices that some people just aren’t wired (or simply aren’t inclined) to stick with.

When it comes to creativity, though, a little less structure and predictability may actually work in your favor. Here’s a look at five habits to improve your creative chops, backed by scientific research, that don’t require committing to a specific daily practice.

Neuroscientist David Strayer loves to hike. Not only is it a good workout, but he also claims it restores his attention, invigorating high-level thinking. By allowing the brain to quiet down, “you let the prefrontal cortex rest, and all of a sudden these flashes of insight come to you,” Strayer tells Outside. “It supports creativity, positive well-being, [and] reductions in stress. There are all kinds of reasons why it’s helpful.”

You can pick a new outdoor activity each season or go down a different trailhead with every new excursion.

Strayer’s clinical research supports these claims. A University of Kansas study he coauthored in 2012 found that people performed 50% better on creative and cognitive tasks after backpacking in nature (and disconnecting from technology) for four days.

And the great thing about experiencing nature–at least for those who resist daily routines–is that there are limitless ways to do it. You can pick a new outdoor activity each season or go down a different trailhead with every new excursion.

After a long day of writer’s block or poor creative teamwork, the cure may be decompressing with a drink at your local bar. According to a study published in Consciousness and Cognition, moderate intoxication (a blood alcohol level of 0.075–meaning just tipsy, not drunk) may improve problem-solving by leading to “sudden insights,” which the sober participants in the same study reported significantly less often.

So while these results haven’t been widely replicated, it can’t hurt to have a glass of wine after an unproductive workday; it just may get those creative juices flowing.