How YWCA’s CEO Leads By Taking On Big Challenges

The YWCA likes to say it’s in the business of achieving “equity for all.” “I would love to put our organization out of business. Nothing would make me happier,” says its CEO Dara Richardson-Heron.

Richardson-Heron is a doctor by training. As a child, she recalls being struck by watching her grandparent’s doctor. He was a good doctor and helped her grandparents, but she “wanted to do something that would impact large groups as opposed to just the individuals” she could see by herself.

A Doctor for Millions

So after finishing her residency at NYU in 1992, she went to work at Con Ed where she pioneered many of the employee wellness and mental health programs that have since become standard at companies. From there, she was recruited to be the medical director for United Cerebral Palsy, where she had her first opportunity to testify on Capitol Hill as a representative of the more than 750,000 Americans with the disease. They were all now, in a sense, her patients and she had become their advocate.

In 2003, Richardson-Heron then took on breast cancer as the CEO of Susan G. Komen and found incredible fulfillment being able to advocate for 2.8 million women who have had breast cancer, including herself. She was working to address a critical health care issue at a systemic level and be a champion for the cause in the media and back on Capitol Hill. “For me, the bigger the challenge, the more passionate I am to try to overcome it.”

Getting to the Root of An Issue

In medical school, Richardson-Heron learned how to “identify root causes of problems” and then “make sure you attack the most serious thing first and prioritize.” Working with women and health care, she increasingly came to realize that to really attack the issue, she had to look beyond medical solutions and understand the context of their well-being.

Now, at the helm of the YWCA, she is able to serve more than 2 million women and girls through 225 local associations. Through their programs and advocacy, she is working to increase the health and safety of women and girls, but she is equally focused on racial justice and economic empowerment. She now believes “you can’t talk about one without the other.”

The YWCA offers broad programs across their network, but much of Richardson-Heron’s effort is focused on using the YWCA platform to affect national policy. “I look at broader trends like how we’re able to impact legislation and the general metrics of success for both gender and racial equality.”

Societal Progress is Slow

Richardson-Heron admits that she is regularly asked to justify the need for the YWCA to donors and stakeholders. She just reminds them of “what would the world be like if there weren’t organizations like the YWCA who have been there on the front lines. I think we would be in a far worse place.”