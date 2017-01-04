Our First Look At HBO’s Tribute To Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds, “Bright Lights”

WHAT: The first trailer for the HBO doc Bright Lights, that shines a deserved spotlight on the relationship between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

WHO: HBO

WHY WE CARE: While the film originally premiered at Cannes last year, it wasn’t going to air on HBO until March. But in light of the deaths of both Fisher and Reynolds a day apart last week, the network has moved its cable premiere date up to January 7.

“It’s life with Carrie and Debbie. It’s about both of them trying to stand upright, both having their frailties—age on the one hand and mental illness on the other. It’s a love story about a mother and daughter—they happen to be Carrie and Debbie,” HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins told Variety.

We’ll just be over here quietly drying our eyes.