Now That NYC’s Subway Has Free Internet, Here’s How To Stay Safe On Public Wi-Fi

As of New Year’s Eve last week, all 279 subway stations in New York City have public Wi-Fi, meaning nearly 6 million daily riders now have access to free internet. Of course, “free” internet services usually come with a price that includes giving up privacy and possibly even security, and free Wi-Fi on mass transit is no different. New York’s network is run by Transit Wireless, a subsidiary of the Australian company BAI Communications. Glancing at its Terms of Service is a reminder that, when it comes to free Wi-Fi, no one has your back.

For instance, the terms state: “Transit Wireless does not ensure or guarantee privacy for users of the Service. Any such use shall be at your sole risk and Transit Wireless, its affiliates and its agents shall be relieved from all liability in connection therewith.”

That’s a pretty clear signal that you’re on your own. Free networks are the digital equivalent of sharing a straw with all your neighbors. Some networks provide moderate security; others provide none. If you’re planning to jump on New York’s underground Wi-Fi—or any public network—here are the basics for staying safe, or at least safer. (Reminder: You’ll have to check manuals or help pages for the how-tos for your specific devices.)

Here are the steps you can take from minimum to maximum protection:

1) Turn off automatic connectivity

Computers try to be handy by automatically logging into Wi-Fi networks you have used before. Turn this capability off and instead connect manually each time. See tutorials for Windows, Mac, and iOS. (Android varies by maker.)

2) Connect to the right network

Just because it says “Starbucks Wi-Fi,” doesn’t mean it is. (Typically, it’s called “Google Starbucks.”) Hackers can set up spoof hotspots to scarf up your data and access your system. Check with the barista or the signage for the right network name—including the right spelling.

3) Look for https sites

Almost every reputable website uses an encrypted connection, with an address beginning with “https” (instead of just http), and web browsers typically flag an address that doesn’t use this encryption.