Antonio Brown Does Weeknd Karaoke In This New “Madden NFL 17” Spot

WHO: EA Sports, Heat SF, director Matt Lenski

WHY WE CARE: The Madden campaign of getting star NFL players to karaoke out to their favorite songs has been a winner–who can forget Rob Gronkowski’s off-key rendition of “Livin’ On A Prayer”?–and combining that with The Weeknd seems like a no-brainer for success. Abel Tesfaye’s personal brand and ad presence have grown massively over the past two years, so the fact that one of the NFL’s most dominant wide receivers is repurposing “I Can’t Feel My Face” to urge Madden players to draft him in front of a glittering backdrop almost feels overdue. With the Steelers in the playoffs and Brown poised to make a deep run, this spot could have a few extra weeks of relevance going forward, too.