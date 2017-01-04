Three Email Mistakes To Avoid The Week You Come Back From Vacation

Ideally, your time away from work was (at least, somewhat) relaxing. But that post-vacation zen can go right out the window once you sit down to tackle your inbox and realize there are approximately one million messages waiting for you.

Responding to emails can be stressful any day, but it’s even worse when they’ve been piling up. And feeling that stress, you may set a goal to get through them as quickly as possible—only to commit one of the common mistakes below.

So take a few minutes to read how you can avoid them. It’ll be worth it!

Mathematically, answering as quickly as you can makes sense. If you spend one minute reading an email and one minute replying, you’ll get through your list way faster than if you spend five minutes reading and five minutes replying.

And while you’re correct that this is not a day to debate internally between “Sounds good!” versus “I agree,” you don’t want to just fire off a quick reply either.

[If you] can’t curb the desire to reply ASAP, copy and paste a generic response.

“Sounds good” or “I agree” work equally well if someone asked if you like their plan, but make no sense if they asked you a specific question about it. Meaning, you’re going to get yet another email back from them—and they’ll know you didn’t read what they wrote the first time.

The Fix: If you have pages of emails to get through and can’t curb the desire to reply ASAP, copy and paste a generic response. Try this “I’ll be spending today catching up on emails. If you need a response before 5 p.m., please email me back and let me know.”