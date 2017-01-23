Moving the Needle: Your Guide To The Future Of Fashion

The fashion industry is in the midst of a moment of serious disruption—and the most agile companies are tacking the accompanying business challenges in creative ways, inspiring people within and beyond their industries.

Take The Reformation, which tracks and offsets the energy required to make every fashion-forward outfit, or American Giant, with its high-tech North Carolina factories churning out hoodies at competitive prices. Or Naadam, whose founder brought $3M in cash to Gobi Desert to buy cashmere directly from Mongolian herders, ensuring they earn a decent wage. Every week in our brand-new newsletter, Moving The Needle, Liz Segran will bring you exclusive interviews with the innovative people driving a range of cutting edge future-of-fashion enterprises. We'll also curate the week's most interesting fashion-related stories from around the web.

Sign up below!