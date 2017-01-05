This Wearable Keeps Track Of How Much Pollution You’re Breathing In

A breath of fresh air is harder to get these days, thanks to increasing pollution clogging our atmosphere. But the two-year-old startup Plume Labs has a solution that could potentially help people breathe easier: Flow, a portable, AI-equipped air quality tracker–designed in tandem with Frog–which debuted this week at CES.

In a report issued in September 2016, the World Health Organization estimated that 92% of the world’s population now lives in areas that exceed safe levels of particulates–ultra-fine matter like dust, soot, and carbon that gets lodged deep in our lungs and poses the greatest health risks. And it’s not just particulates that spark concern. Greenhouse gasses, hazardous chemicals, and natural pollen and mold are problematic as well. Worsening air has sparked an industry of products targeted at consumers who are concerned about inhaling pollution. Face masks are a familiar sight in cities like New Delhi, Beijing, and other places shrouded in a cloak of visible pollution.

But bad air isn’t always apparent to the naked eye, and it’s rarely monitored at a granular level.

“The current paradigm for air-pollution monitoring is broken.”



“The current paradigm for air-pollution monitoring is broken,” says Romain Lacombe, Plume’s founder and the former head of innovation and development for the French prime minister’s Open Data Taskforce. “Most cities track air quality with no more than a dozen government monitoring stations on rooftops or the curbside, but these stations are complex to operate, hence often under maintenance, and air pollution is so micro-local that air quality indexes can be strongly biased by station location choices. This strategy requires expensive investments yet cannot answer the most basic air quality policy question: What are constituents breathing? We spend 90% of our time indoors, where this outdoor monitoring strategy simply fails, and that exposure during the time we spend outdoors strongly depends on activity levels, transportation modes, and itinerary choices.”

Instead of monitoring pollution at an environmental level, Plume’s product, called Flow, collects data about an individual’s surroundings throughout the day, recording the hyperspecific conditions nearby at any given moment. The device could create more accurate pollution maps than those made with existing monitoring systems.

“With Flow, we’re aiming to put environmental information in the hands of the people,” Lacombe says. “Better information on the air we breathe is a key step on the journey toward solving the global air-pollution crisis.”

Here’s how Flow works. The device–which is about the size of a flip phone and has a leather strap that you use to attach it to bags–has sensors that monitor particulate matter (including PM 2.5, the most hazardous particulates), nitrogen oxide, ozone, volatile organic compounds, temperature, and relative humidity in the area immediately around a user. These metrics offer a more exact estimate of the air conditions someone is breathing in, as opposed to city-wide air quality indexes, which typically average stats gathered from a handful of monitoring stations.