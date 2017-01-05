How The Gig Economy Will Change In 2017

The gig economy has been on the rise for several years, and many reports point to a continued trend in American workers taking on both side gigs and cobbling together a living from a hodgepodge of short-term work or longer-term contracted jobs.

Findings from Adobe revealed that as many as one-third of the 1,000 U.S. office workers they polled had a second job and more than half (56%) predicted we would all have multiple jobs in the future. The annual report from Upwork and the Freelancers Union found that more people than ever are choosing to freelance, up to 55 million this year, or 35% of the total U.S. workforce. As many as 81% of traditional workers they surveyed said they would “be willing to do additional work outside of [their] primary job if it was available and enabled [them] to make more money.”

Faith Popcorn, CEO and founder of Faith Popcorn’s BrainReserve, tells Fast Company not to overlook the impact millennials will have on the gig economy. The largest cohort in the workforce “inherited a bad economy, have little prospect of home ownership, and come bearing deep college debt,” Popcorn says, so “the idea of one career seems increasingly untenable.” She believes that automation and AI will only accelerate the rise of gigging. “Ironically, automations like self-driving cars will eliminate some jobs (i.e., driving for Uber), and give way to new forms of gigging yet undiscovered,” she says.

We asked a variety of experts what they thought would happen to gigging in 2017. Here’s what they told us.

Jim Barnett, CEO of Glint, a maker of employee engagement software, says the shift toward independent contractors and contingent workers will trigger equally seismic shifts in HR technology.

For employers, Barnett says, on-demand hiring lowers costs and creates more competition for talent while traditional workers’ career paths are phasing out and being replaced with temporary jobs focused on skill (versus career) development. “Traditional metrics will need to be tweaked in order to properly measure these workers in terms of engagement and retention,” he says. “This will require significant gains in speed and agility in order to quickly identify work/projects in need of attention, source employees with the required skills, and staff project teams that can quickly perform the necessary task.”

Shaun Ritchie, CEO and cofounder of Teem meeting software and analytics, believes that this is the year VR is going to change the way the workplace collaborates. “In-office employees and remote or gig workers will be able to connect like never before via video and telepresence,” says Ritchie. And he predicts, “VR will be used to accommodate the evolving definition of “employee” to include both workers in conference rooms and gig workers contributing remotely.”