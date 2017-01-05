After Trump And Brexit, Data Scientists Have One Main Job In 2017

This story reflects the views of this author, but not necessarily the editorial position of Fast Company.

It’s hard to think of a hotter field riven by more fundamental questions with potentially massive consequences than data science. As businesses sharpen their data chops, some worry that subjective judgment calls are becoming obsolete, and even that those who currently make the bulk of them could one day be driven to extinction. That hasn’t happened yet, but there are already signs of trouble. In the political realm, last year brought two epic polling misses in close succession, with even the most sophisticated data-driven models failing to forecast Brexit in the U.K. and Donald Trump’s clinching the presidency in the U.S. Neither blunder seems likely to dampen demand for data professionals, whose career prospects in the business world show no signs of cooling down. If data can fall dismally short in one arena, the same can happen in another, especially when it’s being asked to do any- and everything. And why should it? Most data scientists, analysts, and tech workers in quantitative and statistical roles aren’t pollsters or political wonks. Yet the very likelihood that private industry’s data infatuation will only grow suggests that there’s a bubble underway, even if it takes a while to burst. If data can fall dismally short in one arena, the same can happen in another, especially when it’s being asked to do anything and everything. The time for data professionals to do some soul-searching is right now, while they’re punching above their weight. Here’s why, and where they can start. Of Red Herrings And Monkey Wrenches In June 2012, Northwestern University political scientist Jacqueline Stevens took to the New York Times to decry the many “lousy forecasters” in her profession. Her targets were fellow researchers who leaned on “statistical analyses and models” to attract funding, “even though everyone knows the clean equations mask messy realities that contrived data sets and assumptions don’t, and can’t, capture.” In the process, Stevens wrote, her “colleagues have failed spectacularly and wasted colossal amounts of time and money.” Four and a half years later, her call to “stop mistaking probability studies and statistical significance for knowledge” rings just as true.

