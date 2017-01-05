The Ultimate Checklist For Digitally Upgrading Your Resume

We all want a resume that will jump out of the pile into the hands of HR managers. But how do you craft a resume that is tasteful yet aesthetic, impressive, yet not braggy? First and foremost, you need to ditch the conventions of the paper-based version. And that doesn’t just mean loading up on keywords that a company’s screening software will latch onto, either. It’s about turning your resume into a sleek, interactive, and thoroughly digital resource.

Best of all, you don’t need to be a web developer to do that. More and more websites are rolling out online tools for resume creation and formatting, from Google Docs to Etsy. Check out Glassdoor’s list of five of the best online resume tools available right now. Then use this checklist to make sure you’re including the features (some familiar, others not) that will take your upgraded resume to the next level.

Don’t confuse your reader with excessive design details, complicated jargon, or a muddled structure. Focus on the significant and relevant information instead. “Accomplishments are important, but list no more than five under each position,” suggests Nicole Cox, a chief recruitment officer at recruiting firm Decision Toolbox. “In general, you’ll want to choose the most significant accomplishments, but also ensure they are relevant to the opening.”

Let your future employer visualize your place in the office by including a robust description of your soft skills. Include traits like leadership, teamwork, communication, and creativity to emphasize your well-roundedness.

Surprisingly, a longer resume may work to your advantage by giving your accomplishments context, showing a glimpse of your personality, and making your stories more robust. Building in relevant anecdotes gives your resume a more personal flavor than just the facts. You’re more likely to grab a hiring manager’s attention through stories crafted to resonate with their needs, even if that means going over the one-page “limit.”

Whether it’s an HR recruiter scanning your resume, or an applicant tracking system automatically passing through, you want to put relevant keywords on the page that signal your industry expertise. Anish Majumdar, CEO of ResumeOrbit.com and regular Glassdoor contributor, suggests to “take a close look at the ‘Skills and Endorsements’ section of the most visible people in your niche–this is the ‘secret sauce’ of great keywords. Jot down all of the ones you possess and include them within a ‘Core Competencies’ section of the resume.”