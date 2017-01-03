UPDATED: We Don’t Know If This Is A Real Adidas Ad Or Not, But It’s Pretty Awesome

WHO: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, Eugen Merher

WHY WE CARE: It is possible, likely even, that in 2017 there will be a strong appetite for storytelling that depicts the little guy taking on an authoritarian regime and winning. Let this touching student-made ad blaze the trail. The spot made at a noted German film school and directed by its commercials director Eugen Merher, is set in a rather unlovely care home for the elderly. One of the residents is a former marathon runner who seems broken by the daily grind of his monotonous existence.

One day, he comes across his old running shoes and decides to take them for a spin. This kind of activity is strictly “not authorized” by the home, which seems to base its style of “care” on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. But, while the staff in the home try to crush his ongoing bids for freedom, his fellow residents, charmingly, are right in his corner.

UPDATE: Director Eugen Merher, a German film student, has confirmed this is a spec spot. His school is no stranger to quality spec ads, it also worked with two student directors in 2015 to produce this great (fake) Johnnie Walker commercial.