Of Course “2016: The Movie” Would Be A Terrifying Cinematic Experience

WHO: The YouTubers at Friend Dog Studios.

WHY WE CARE: It all started with the death of David Bowie. It was about a week into the year, and one of the most beloved artists of the past century passed away unexpectedly. Little did anyone know it was officially the kickoff to a year full of difficult deaths, global disorder, national tragedy, and the most contentious election in modern political history, with what many see as an unfortunate twist ending and aftermath. Sure, fine, there’s a counterargument to be made that other years were bad too. But for many, 2016 stakes a claim at being uniquely terrible. Like seemingly all disasters, of course, this past year seems destined to be used as fodder for a film. 2016: The Movie beats Oliver Stone to the punch, though, presenting this past year as an unstoppable, malevolent force like Jason Voorhees that won’t let up until everyone is dead. From where Co.Create is sitting, it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch.