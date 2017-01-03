ODG’s Next Smart Glasses Bring Powerful Augmented Reality To New Markets

With the arrival of consumer virtual reality, get used to seeing a lot more people wearing headsets that transport them to different worlds. Today, San Francisco-based Osterhaut Design Group (ODG) unveiled its two latest products, the R-8 and R-9 smart glasses, each capable of a wide variety of augmented- and virtual reality functions, displaying high-quality video, and most features offered by any high-end Android tablet.

The former, aimed at early adopters and “light” enterprise companies, costs under $1,000. The latter, targeted at commercial enterprises, will run $1,799. Both use Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful mobile processor, the Snapdragon 835, and each will be available in the second half of 2017.

R-8

ODG has been in the smart glasses business for years, and its R-7 system has been adopted by hundreds of companies and is in use across a wide variety of industries, such as health care, automotive, energy and oil and gas, mining, warehousing, aerospace, and others. The company plans to continue selling and supporting the R-7, meaning that for the first time, it will maintain three separate platforms, each focusing on a different target market.

Because each of its glasses offer a unique, high-end experience capable of displaying what appears to be a large HD-quality screen (the size depends on the model), ODG has attracted some impressive investors and partners. In the U.S., 20th Century Fox has invested in the company and is providing content based on its hit films. ODG has also partnered with China Mobile’s MIGU to introduce the devices in China.

ODG is playing a long game, but COO Pete Jameson believes that smart glasses are going to be the next great mobile platform, a natural evolution of devices that have gone from the desktop to our pockets to our hands, and eventually onto our bodies.

Already, we’re seeing the emergence of wearable augmented reality devices like Microsoft’s HoloLens, the Meta 2, and eventually, Magic Leap. But ODG says its already in the market with its devices, and that unlike the others mentioned above, none of the R-7, R-8, or R-9 rely on being physically connected by wires or cables to any other computing devices.

R-9

Rather, each of ODG’s smart glasses connect to a mobile phone via Bluetooth LE. That’s a significant differentiator, Jameson said, because it means that the devices can be taken and used anywhere, even in harsh environments or places where being physically tethered to a computer isn’t possible—atop a utility pole, under a truck, in the rain, and so on.