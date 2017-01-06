10 Science-Backed Ways To Be More Positive In 2017

For a variety of reasons ranging from sorrow over the deaths of some beloved cultural icons to the bitter acrimony that characterized much of the political scene, a fair number of people were happy to say “so long” to 2016 when the ball dropped on December 31.

Smile More, Even If You Are Faking It While you may bristle when someone tells you to smile, just the act of moving your facial muscles may help your mood—even if you’re not feeling it. A 2012 study by University of Kansas researchers published in Psychological Science found that people who smiled, even when the smile was caused by manipulating their facial muscles, have lower heart rates after completing a series of stressful tasks than those with neutral expressions. Meditate The positive effects of meditation on mood and other areas are well documented. Martin says you can even get started at your desk during the workday. He offers three “hacks” to get started: In the morning, repeat a mantra, such as “love,” “peace,” or another word you choose that will set the tone for your day. Think of the word, then as its impact fades, repeat it out loud or in your mind. (In your mind might be better if you’re in the workplace.) When your mind drifts, focus on the word again. Focus on how your breath feels flowing in and out of your nostrils or on the rise and fall of your chest while you breathe. After exercise, your brain has increased neuroplasticity. Schedule some time for meditation immediately after you exercise for maximum effect. Read For Inspiration Mitchell says that “feeding” your brain by reading material that helps you think more positively or inspires you can also improve your outlook. Exactly what type of reading does that for you will vary from person to person. But, reading for pleasure has a host of benefits ranging from helping to fight off stress, depression, and dementia to leading to stronger feelings of overall well-being. Think Positive Thoughts About People You Dislike If you’re harboring feelings of bitterness, betrayal, anger, or other negative emotions, find a way to work through or resolve them or let them go in the new year. Those feelings do damage to your overall outlook and well-being and don’t serve a purpose, she says. Mitchell takes a page from author Marianne Williamson’s Course in Miracles. When a betrayal or grievance occurs, then we should “pray for the happiness and well-being of the person who we perceive has caused the grievance for 30 days,” she says. If you’re not particularly prayerful, you can engage in a practice of actively forgiving or thinking positive thoughts about the person. She says that when she engages in this practice—even when she’s angry—she begins to have more insight about the person and their humanity. “This works because if you decide to hold on to toxic feelings, it doesn’t hurt the ‘offender’—it only disrupts your peace. Vow this year to release grievances faster through practicing forgiveness,” she advises.