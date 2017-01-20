Can This Mobile Recording Studio Ease Police-Community Tensions With Music?

Mike Boston is frustrated by the city that coincidentally bears his name. It’s not just that Boston and nearby communities in Massachusetts struggle with gun violence, racial tension, and strained relations between police and citizens. Many U.S. cities do. And while these issues certainly confound the 41-year-old musician and entrepreneur, so does this one: There are few, if any, famous rappers hailing from his hometown.

Of course, these gripes—police violence and local hip-hop bragging rights—sit on opposite ends of the seriousness scale, but Boston thinks he might have a solution for both. Mobile Stu is a basic recording studio that he runs out of his pickup truck, driving from neighborhood to neighborhood and letting kids in each community take a turn spitting rhymes into the microphone.

The mobile music creation project, which Boston first dreamed up nearly a decade ago, was recently used to launch a campaign called #BlackWithBlue aimed at de-escalating police-community tensions in Boston. The campaign kicked off last month with a collaborative song titled “One Beat For Peace,” which features both police officers and local kids rapping verses alongside one another. It’s part of a broader collaboration between A&G, the Boston Police Department, and the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester aimed at creating a dialogue between the community and law enforcement through roundtable discussions between police, activists, and community members.

“They’re just thirsting to express themselves, but they don’t have the access to the equipment,” Boston says of the urban, mostly African-American youth that his mobile studio aims to empower. “A lot of these kids don’t realize that these creative opportunities exist. They just see rappers coming up out of nowhere and they’re like ‘why not us?’ They’re feeling undervalued.”

Mobile Stu got its first real burst of momentum in early 2016 when it won an internal “Idea Sabbatical” contest held at Allen & Gerritsen, the advertising agency where Boston works part-time. The Shark Tank-style competition invited A&G employees to present ideas for entrepreneurial side projects, promising that the winner would be given time off and other material support to pursue their project. While Boston hasn’t yet taken an extended sabbatical, he’s managed to turn Mobile Stu into a serious philanthropic effort in his spare time, with support from his colleagues at A&G and outside partners.

It’s a natural convergence of passions for Boston, who in addition to being an artist and recording engineer, spends time working with a criminal justice-focused nonprofit called Roca, which helps ex-offenders in their late teens and early twenties integrate themselves back into society in an effort to decrease recidivism rates.

Mobile Stu is designed to ease tensions in communities like the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston. After a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old there last year, Boston drove through the neighborhood with Mobile Stu and invited young men and women to record themselves. What at first appears to be a nondescript pickup truck turns out to be a recording studio, which is pretty much the last thing people expect in the wake of a tragedy.