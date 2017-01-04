Peloton Wants You To Keep Spinning Your Wheels When You Travel

Peloton, the high-tech fitness startup whose interactive exercise bikes let people pedal along at home to live-streamed workout routines, is expanding into the out-of-home market for the first time. The company today is announcing a new industrial-grade cycle intended for public places like hotel gyms, college campuses, military bases, or anywhere people work out.

For the four-year-old indoor cycling operation, the move marks a bold bet that its growing base of riders are loyal enough to the brand that they will actively seek out Peloton equipment when they visit gyms on the go. It’s also a way to potentially gain a crucial edge over competitors like FlyWheel and SoulCycle in the ballooning industry of so-called “boutique fitness,” where brand loyalty is embraced with cult-like fanaticism.

Complete with its own software platform, 22-inch “sweat-proof” screen, and Fitbit integration, Peloton’s new commercial cycle is only the second product the company has launched in its history. The announcement was shared with Fast Company in advance of a public demo later this week at CES in Las Vegas. Unlike Peloton’s current consumer bikes, which retail for $1,995, the new commercial-grade equipment is meant to accommodate multiple riders, with a re-engineered laser-cut steel frame that can withstand the wear and tear of regular public use.

[Photo: Isaac James, Peloton]

John Foley, Peloton’s co-founder and chief executive, told me in a phone interview that the new product is a response to demand from existing customers, particularly business travelers who say they want to be able to replicate their home exercise routines when they’re traveling for work. Peloton has built its following with high-intensity spin classes taught by popular instructors like Robin Arzon and Alex Toussaint. The classes can be accessed via live-stream or on-demand and watched on high-definition touch screens mounted directly on Peloton’s home bikes.

Expanding on that concept, Peloton’s new bike promises the same experience in commercial spaces. Foley says a Peloton bike located in, say, a hotel or public gym could offer instant familiarity to travelers looking to combat the disorienting malaise of business trips.

“When you think about traveling, especially for business, you’re going to be eating more, you’re going to be drinking more, you’re out of your routine,” he says. “So to have that access to a 45-minute fantastic workout with your favorite instructor right there at your hotel is a pretty cool thing.”

In addition to hotel gyms, the bikes could even be placed directly into rooms—a way for hotels to differentiate themselves in the bid to attract health-conscious travelers. Eventually, Peloton’s website will include a locator map showing which hotels across the country include Peloton bikes.