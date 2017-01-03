It’s Time To Scrap This Phrase From Your Networking Playbook

Imagine this scenario: You’re at a friend’s party and you don’t know anyone else there. When your friend goes to refill her drink, you’re left standing alone with a new acquaintance you just met. A few awkward seconds pass, and then you turn and say, “So, what do you do?”

This question’s become the go-to way to familiarize yourself with a new-to-you individual, and, frankly, I’ve come to despise it.

Perhaps that’s because I’ve never had a particularly straightforward answer. I’m not a pediatric nurse, or a divorce lawyer, or a Broadway actress. At my first job, my title was project coordinator. To this day, I still can’t eloquently explain what the company did, let alone what I did. Other than take notes, order team lunches, and coordinate projects, of course.

But I think it vexes me for bigger reasons—three, to be exact—than not being able to master (or understand) my elevator speech.

While it may not be intentional, the hidden message is, “Hi. Please inform me of your occupation so I can place you into a category for which I’ve already assigned characteristics and opinions.” It’s a shortcut to getting to know someone, and it’ll often cause you to form an incorrect image of who he is.

You could make assumptions about his salary and how he leads his life. But that’s all they would be—assumptions.

Let’s say you just met Tony and he tells you he’s a heart surgeon. You could make assumptions about his salary and how he leads his life. But that’s all they would be—assumptions. The only thing this really tells you is that he went to medical school (hopefully) and performs major operations.

It reveals nothing about his personality, hobbies, family, or dreams. Maybe he wants to open up a pizza joint. Maybe he and his son swim 20 laps together every morning. But you wouldn’t know that from inquiring about his line of work, and you probably wouldn’t learn it by following up with, “Oh, a heart surgeon! That’s quite a lot of responsibility you’ve got there, isn’t it?” [Insert sound of dying conversation.]