Wearables That Detect Emotion Could Tell You When The Conversation Is Getting Awkward

Think about it: Fitbit is great at gathering data about your own body, Snap Spectacles captures the world through your own eyes, and even the Apple Watch offers an inwardly focused information stream. What if, instead, wearables were made to listen and help communicate to the world around you?

That’s the goal behind a wave of interesting projects, including one announced this week by a group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, and an ongoing project from a Houston startup. Both have created wearables that not only gather sound but communicate with the wearer using tactile or haptic feedback that doesn’t require a visual display. This could open a world of new use cases for wearable devices.

A pair of graduate students from from the MIT lab are slated to present a paper at next week’s Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence conference in San Francisco highlighting how machine learning can be used to detect emotion in real-time speech and then communicate that to another person.

Their system takes spoken-word transcripts, sound samples, and data from a Samsung Simband, including a speaker’s electrocardiogram readings and skin temperature measurements, and feeds it into a neural network. The network is trained based on human-labeled speech snippets to use all that information to detect the speakers’ emotional states, which the researchers report it does at a rate 18% better than chance and 7.5% better than previous approaches.

Graph showing real-time emotion detection [Graphic: courtesy of MIT CSAIL]

The resulting emotion, once detected, can then be transmitted to another person. This technique could be applied, for example, to people with Asperger’s syndrome or other conditions that can make it difficult to perceive human emotions. Now they could receive real-time feedback on how their conversational partners are feeling, says Mohammad Mahdi Ghassemi, one of the coauthors of the paper.

Co-authors Mohammad Ghassemi and Tuka Alhanai Photo: Jason Dorfman, courtesy of MIT CSAIL

“If you want to navigate from one point in San Francisco to another or one point in Boston to another, you can pull out a piece of technology—Apple Maps, Google Maps or whatever—and it will navigate you from Point A to Point B,” he says. “Navigating a Thanksgiving conversation can be just as complicated, and there’s no guidance on it.”