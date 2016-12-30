The 10 Most Popular Leadership Stories Of 2016

2016 saw its fair share of changes in the world of leadership. A pretty eventful U.S. presidential election accompanied seismic occurrences, scandals , mishaps , and mistakes in the business world.

Fast Company covered the low points just as thoroughly as the sunnier moments in leadership over the course of 2016. And while readers followed those stories closely, they proved eager to read about more personal issues, too. In fact, the most popular stories of the year weren’t primarily about the best-known leaders’ wins and losses. They were about firsthand self-improvement methods, science-backed ways to sharpen one’s own skills, habits, and decision making.

Most of us want our leaders to do better–to make smart, ethical, innovative choices that maximize everyone’s success, not just their own. That’s one reason why accountability and transparency matter. But it seems we want much the same for ourselves–to push ourselves to greater heights bit by bit, to learn from our setbacks, and to move forward more capably than before.

As we turn the corner on 2017, that’s surely a good thing. Which stories helped you excel the most over the past year?

You may already know about your brain’s ability to generate new neural pathways. But that isn’t all there is to it. In order to learn new things, your brain also needs make room for it–by eliminating information. This year, two brain scientists explained how “neural pruning” works and how to tap into it.

Exist founder Belle Beth Cooper is “a big fan of working smarter, not harder,” which led her to undertake a daunting yearlong experiment. Cooper spent five minutes every single day studying French, and committed to reading just one page of a book each night. Here’s her recap of how it all went, and the strategy that made it possible.

Some sleep is better than none, right? Wrong, says science. In one recent study, participants who’d slept six hours performed at about the same cognitive level as those who hadn’t slept at all.