My Battle-Tested Secret To Handling Career Rejection

No one likes rejection. As a career coach, I talk to people just about every day who are struggling with professional setbacks. Job opportunities fizzle out. Bosses shut down great ideas. Investors pass up promising startups.

For me it’s the downward plummets, rather than the low-points themselves, that I find most exhausting.

I’ve personally experienced rejections myself. Reporters and editors turn down my pitches. Prospective clients say no to my services. Some of these disappointments are easily brushed off; others aren’t. For every bit of positive traction I’ve gained, I can point to many more instances when my efforts were greeted with a negative response–or none at all.

Still, in spite of inevitable rejections along the way, my business is still thriving and expanding. And in fact, my I credit a lot of that to the way I’ve learned to manage the career rejections that I know will always come my way. Here’s a look at my hard-won and deceptively simple strategy.

There’s a difference–a subtle one to be sure, but important all the same–between staying committed to your work and being overly attached to its outcomes. Many people consider commitment and attachment to be inextricably linked, but I’ve learned to see them as two distinct things.

Commitment means being dedicated to giving 100% all the time to my business. It’s what helps me take the most productive actions possible to improve my chances of success. It fuels the types of continuous rituals my success depends on–creating another piece of content, investing in an important new project, or pursuing another lead that moves me one step closer toward reaching my goals.

On the other hand, attachment, as I’ve come to see it, is when all my energy is consumed with end results. It’s easy, after all, to link your happiness to positive outcomes, and it makes sense why so many of us do–that sense of accomplishment is often a huge emotional (and material) payoff. But in my experience, it’s often counterproductive to let my work satisfaction hinge on whether or not I land that prestigious speaking gig, get my podcast to go viral, or secure that big sponsor.

Being attached to outcomes like those means granting them a disproportionate impact on my emotions–and even my self-regard as a professional. When things go my way, the impact on my perceived self-worth and confidence can skyrocket, but when thigns don’t, it can feel devastating.