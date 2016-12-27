What Smart Homes Will—And Won’t—Do In 2017

Of all the tech industry’s current obsessions, smart homes might have the biggest gap between fantasy and reality. We’ve been dreaming of a home that runs itself—restocking supplies, maximizing energy efficiency, and even performing some chores—but for the most part we got glorified remote controls for appliances instead.

Even if a true smart home is further off, we’ll get that much closer in 2017. Here’s what to expect next year—and what will remain elusive:

Eero

They’ll Finally Understand Context

For years, Nest thermostats have tracked whether you’re home or away, and used that information to adjust the temperature and control other smart home devices. That kind of contextual awareness should expand in several ways next year.

More of us are wearing smartwatches and fitness trackers that can tell whether we’re awake, asleep, exercising, or relaxing. Those signals can in turn feed into smart thermostats, ceiling fans, light bulbs, and blinds to adjust a home’s climate and atmosphere. We’re also starting to see a proliferation of mesh router systems such as eero, Plume, and Google Wi-Fi, which add multiple connectivity points throughout the house. Eero already uses this capability to tell you which part of the house you left your phone in, and it’s not hard to imagine a system that adjusts temperature and lighting based on where people are gathering.

On the software side, services like IFTTT are tying disparate products and apps together in more complex ways. IFTTT now supports multiple actions from a single trigger, so it can turn on the lights and crank the heat when you open the garage door. Soon, the service will also support variable triggering conditions, so it might leave the lighting and heat alone if someone else is home already.

Amazon Echo with Alexa Enabled [Photo: courtesy of Amazon]

They’ll Have AI Everywhere

While 2016 was a breakthrough year for connected speakers such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home, in 2017, those products’ underlying AI will start to feel omnipresent. Amazon, for instance, has been letting hardware makers build the Alexa virtual assistant into their own products and now offers ready-made prototyping kits to make development easier. Google isn’t far behind with similar initiatives, and Microsoft wants to get its Cortana assistant onto more devices as well. Pretty soon, you’ll start seeing virtual assistants in alarm clocks, lamps, TVs, and maybe even your fridge, letting you search Google or order items on Amazon from anywhere in the house.

They Won’t Set Up Themselves

Talk to enough smart home vendors, and you’ll realize that setup is a major obstacle for the average consumer. Between the hub devices that are required for many lighting and sensor systems, and the rigmarole of pairing new devices to a Wi-Fi network, setting up a smart home still feels like a geeky endeavor. And that’s assuming users can make sense of the half-dozen competing software ecosystems they must choose from, including Apple HomeKit, Nest, SmartThings, Lowe’s Iris, and Wink.