Are Small Businesses America’s Most Overlooked–And Valuable–Charity Case?

In late 2016, the New Economy Initiative, which is the largest philanthropic funder of regional economic development in the country, announced that it would be distributing half a million dollars to 32 small businesses around Southeastern Michigan. Two winners received $100,000 while 30 others got $10,000 each. The awards came out the group’s third annual NEIdeas competition for small companies to pitch their own ways to grow stronger and more stable.

In total, NEIdeas has distributed $1.5 million in grants to about 100 businesses in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park, and this was supposed to be the last year of competition. But the group, a special project the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, decided it wasn’t quite done yet. They’ll hold another competition in 2017, funded by what they project to be $28 million in new capitalization, about 50% of which is aimed at ways to improve small businesses. That should bring group’s total funding to just over $160 million.

NEI started in 2007 and is backed by 13 local and national funders, including the Kresge, John & James L. Knight, W. K. Kellogg, and Ford foundations. While the group initially invested heavily in ways to build the region’s high-tech sector, which was viewed as a viable replacement engine for the sputtering automobile industry, it’s slowly learned to split investments more evenly with neighborhood-level businesses.

“The one thing I always like to drive home is if we can get to a place here and across the country in terms of who we value as an entrepreneur we’ll all get a lot further,” says Pamela Lewis, NEI’s director. Philanthropically, the goal is to make the same level of support, from funding, to marketing, operations, and legal guidance available to both the big and small players in cities, who exist interdependently. “We had this evolution but also believe it can’t be a one-for-one trade. It’s an ‘and’ proposition not an ‘or’ proposition because they reinforce each other,” she adds.

On a national level, small businesses are crucial to the U.S. economy. They employ nearly half the country’s workforce and account for 45% of the GDP, according to research by JP Morgan Chase. But on a city-level, they’re crucial in another way too. As NEI sees it, no major company is going to be comfortable settling into an area if the neighborhoods don’t have the goods and services to support them and their employees, who might want to live nearby. Locating emerging industries alongside such neighborhood outposts can also boost their business.

When done correctly, this so-called “cluster development” can help metro economies grow anywhere from three to six times faster than the national average, according to another Chase analysis. In fact, research shows that if all the existing small businesses in Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Dallas and Washington, D.C., hired between one and three additional employees it would practically eliminate unemployment in those areas.

Half of small businesses don’t even have enough cash on-hand to survive a particularly disastrous month.

None of that happens organically in an economic downturn because small businesses are inherently fragile: Over half fail within their first five years, Chase reports. Half don’t even have enough cash on-hand to survive a particularly disastrous month.