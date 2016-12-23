This Japanese Rube Goldberg Machine Makes Both Coffee and Christmas Carols

WHO: Nestlé Japan and music artist Shuta Hasunuma.

WHY WE CARE: As we’ve noted before, Rube Goldberg machines can teach a lot about creativity. In the case of the Nescafe Harajuku cafe’s Coffee Moment Ensemble, it’s an abject lesson in sipping Christmastime coffee in style. Music artist Shuta Hasunuma concocted a massive machine that would not look out of place in Willy Wonka’s factory, which functions as a xylophone playing “Joy to the World” while your beverage brews. Have a look below and then weep for the sad cup of Folgers your mom probably just brewed if your home for the holidays.

[via That’s Nerdalicious]