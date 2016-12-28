The Newest XPrize Contest Is The Next Best Thing To Cloning Humans

Imagine donning a special high-tech suit that digitally transports your consciousness to a robotic body in a remote area where you can physically impart your skills and knowledge without having to travel.

That’s the hope of the $22 million Avatar XPrize, sponsored by Japanese airline ANA, as a way of managing its industry’s potentially disruptive technologies, solidifying its brand as a connector of cultures, assisting humanity, and—in a seemingly counterintuitive way of going about it—encouraging travel.

“We’re asking for a technology that combines robotics, haptics, VR, and AR. We want to send your consciousness into a humanoid” in another part of the world, says Hiro Miyagawa, ANA’s marketing senior director.

“If you’re a doctor, you can give medical care to a villager in Africa; a teacher can educate people without access to schools,” Miyagawa says. “One robot can turn into a doctor, teacher, mechanic, rescuer, etc. without harming the person or have him sacrifice time to travel to that location. Maybe later, it might work for business purposes.”

As a commercial boost, such technology can inspire people to want to see the real deal. “AR and VR are coming; we want to disrupt ourselves instead of being disrupted from the outside,” Miyagawa continues. “As an airline, we’re in the industry of transporting people from point A to B. But we’re not a transporting company; we’re bridging cultures, bringing people together for face-to-face encounters. That’s what the airline industry should adapt to. I think we can coexist. The avatar technology can be another option for the airline industry.”

The Avatar XPrize is the latest competition from XPrize, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that designs and manages public competitions to come up with technologies to benefit mankind.

The choice came after a year of competitive evaluation. Nine teams worked for six months to craft new prizes sponsored by major conglomerates. XPrize whittled those ideas to three launch-ready finalists, who then presented their ideas to a group of CEOs, philanthropists, and XPrize board members over a two-day summit in September. The chosen prize was announced at the TEDxLA earlier this month.