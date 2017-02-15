Get Ready For Your Computer To Be Taken Hostage

A day-ruining phrase like this is coming to a screen near you, and sooner than you might expect. One recent estimate says that even as malware attacks slowed, there were 638 million ransomware attack attempts last year, up from 3.8 million in 2015. Still, fresh research by AVG Business indicates 1 in 3 small businesses are still clueless about it.

Malware with names like Cryptolocker or Popcorn Time have enabled amateur hackers to operate what amounts to an old-fashioned extortion racket on a global scale, and a very lucrative one at that. According to IBM, cybercriminals are thought to have made an eye-watering $1 billion from ransomware last year. What’s more, half of the executives who paid up handed over more than $10,000 to the criminals and 20% over $40,000. It has been estimated that in the first half of 2016 alone, one gang of ransomware hackers made an estimated $121 million.

Some criminals give their victims a second option: Hack others and get them to pay up, and you get your data back.

Ransom-seeking coders and social engineers—the majority of them Russian speakers, according to Moscow-based Kaspersky Labs—initially targeted individuals. Then they moved on to small businesses, their corporate big brothers, and now hospitals, hotels, railways, the police, and government, where sensitive personally identifiable information is scarily abundant. More than a dozen hospitals have reported ransomware attacks in the past year, including Hollywood Presbyterian, which was told to pay $3.4 million if they wanted their data back. Last month, a police department in Texas reported that it had lost years of evidence after refusing to pay a ransom to hackers, while the Washington, D.C., police announced that it had discovered that many of the recorders for its CCTV cameras had been infected by ransomware, just days before the presidential inauguration. Earlier this month, the government of Licking, Ohio confirmed that its computer systems had been taken over by ransomware.

Despite the nature of these high-profile targets, an increasing number of ransomware attacks are being targeted at small businesses and startups, with ransoms ranging from $500 to $50,000. And the numbers are growing: Security firm Symantec estimates that the average ransom demanded in 2016 was $679, more than double the $295 demanded at the end of 2015. Small businesses can be better targets than bigger ones because they often don’t have skilled staff or the time and money to devote to cyber defense. Many don’t even realize the value of their own data. The research by IBM also suggests that executives are more liable to settle than individuals. In response, the FBI is urging victims to report attacks to them regardless of whether they paid so they can gain a better understanding of the scale of the threat in the U.S. and its impact on victims. Their advice is not to pay any ransom.

Ransomware attacks are rising on mobile devices too, and this week, researchers demonstrated a ransomware attack on a simulated water treatment plant.

If hackers don’t delete your data, they could leak it online or sell to the highest bidder. Another form of ransomware can take a screenshot or extract a particular file and upload it to the thief, who can increase the ransom based on what he sees. Or the ransom amount may start to increase the longer you take to pay it. Some cyber criminals have begun to give their victims a second option by turning them into hackers: Help install the same software on other peoples’ computers, and if those people pay up, you get your data back.

More worrisome, ransomware doesn’t take advanced technical skills to operate. The software can be bought off the shelf, or even rented: Ransomware-as-a-service allows criminals who don’t have the technical expertise to rent an existing botnet of infected computers that can be used to infect new computers. The criminals then get paid a commission on every successful ransom.