These Futurists And Urban Farmers Are Figuring Out How To Farm On Mars

If future residents of Mars have to choose between beer or cannabis, which is easier to grow in space?

That’s one of many questions considered by the Mars Farm Odyssey, a group of urban farmers, food entrepreneurs, bio-hackers, and others who want to figure out how space farming should work.

Shipping food to Mars could cost nearly $1 billion per person per year–so if people want to live there, growing food on the planet is a necessary step.

It’s a challenge that NASA, the European Space Agency, and others are working on. But Mars Farms thinks that its own scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs–focused on vertical farming on Earth–can also play a role in finding solutions.

“The collective hive of humanity has more ideas to offer than a research team buried in a bunker somewhere,” says Karin Kloosterman, cofounder of Flux, a startup currently developing a plant-monitoring device for urban farmers. “And this know-how can be applied on Earth, too, so young researchers can employ the hive to start experimentation even without the gravity or resource limitations one would experience in space.”

In a recent meeting in Tel Aviv, Mars Farm debated some of the details of space farming. One workshop focused on developing a citizen science kit that will crowdsource how particular plants grow, making it possible to build controlled “food computers” that robotically recreate the climate and nutrients that a crop needs.

“With a complete model of the plant, and knowledge of these environmental factors (pH of the water, temperature, relative humidity, etc.) you would be able to predict the growth of a plant, and also steer the growth,” says Thieme Hennis, an Amsterdam-based researcher and designer who came to the meeting.