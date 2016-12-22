The Stories Of Syrian Child Refugees Continue In UNICEF “Unfairy Tales”

WHAT: New films that illustrate the next chapter in the real-life tales of Malak and Mustafa, two Syrian child refugees who were first introduced to the world in March, when the award-winning “Unfairy Tales” series launched.

WHO: UNICEF, 180LA

WHY WE CARE: It’s a story that, really, is far, far from over. Unicef says right now there are nearly 50 million children are on the move, 28 million of which were forced to flee their homes because of conflict. These children and their families are looking for stability, and a place to call home, but the sheer size and scale of the challenge can be paralyzing. That’s what made the original “Unfairy Tales” so compelling, distilling this massive challenge down to two children, showing the humanity beyond the numbers.

Earlier this year, “Malak And The Boat” told us the story of seven-year-old Malak’s journey across the Mediterranean Sea in a leaky boat seeking shelter from the Syrian conflict, while “Mustafa Goes For A Walk” told us Mustafa’s story of escaping Syria, leaving his friends, and even his toys, behind. The next chapters aren’t animated, but we meet up with Malak and Mustafa in Germany, where they talk with sweet honesty about fitting into their new life.