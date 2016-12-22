Gwenyth Paltrow Stars In An Epic Love Story . . . For A Jewelry Brand

WHAT: Gwenyth Paltrow stars in a very Wes Anderson-style love story in the fifth short film of the “Tender Stories” series from jewelry brand Tous.

WHO: Tous, SCPF Madrid

WHY WE CARE: While Wes Anderson may have hitched his holiday ad wagon to H&M, this latest short in Tous long-running series (it started in 2014), certainly takes some style and tone notes from the award-winning director. Not to mention the presence of former Tenenbaum Paltrow, who here stars as “Kate,” an impeccably accessorized violin teacher who frequents a certain coffee shop.

The actor has spent the last few years building a lifestyle brand–and taking excessive, if hilariously justified heat for said lifestyle brand–so it’s good to see her back in front of the camera. This being a glorified jewelry ad, we get a perfect blend of Paltrow’s two careers as an onscreen love interest and a fashionable lifestyle.

If you still haven’t had enough, here’s the making-of: