How To Calculate How Valuable You Are To Your Boss

If you’re like most people—64%, according to Payscale’s “2016 Compensation Best Practices Report” —you feel like you aren’t being paid fairly. Yet, the same study found that 73% of employers feel like their employee compensation is up to snuff.

Why is there such a difference in perception? It may lie in how each is measuring worth, says football analyst and former Oakland Raiders CEO Amy Trask, author of You Negotiate Like a Girl: Reflections on a Career in the National Football League. Once the highest-ranking woman executive in the National Football League (NFL), Trask is no stranger to negotiating for herself and measuring the worth of those on her team.

“Ultimately, when a business is looking at any employee, it really is a cost-benefit analysis. Is that employee’s value to his or her organization equal or greater than his or her cost, or does the organization believe his or her value will ultimately be, over time, equal to or greater than his cost?” she says.

But there are several facets to evaluating cost-benefit, as well as some additional factors that you should consider when calculating your ask. Here are seven questions that can help you understand how much you’re really worth to your company.

We’ve probably all seen people who are hard workers, but the areas in which they work or the projects on which they focus aren’t the same ones prioritized by the company. Trask says you need to have a crystal-clear understanding of what your company’s goals are, as well as what your managers consider important.

For example, let’s say your company’s looking for increased innovation from employees. They want new ideas and solutions that they can bring to market. You might spend time developing productivity solutions to help people get more done and collaboration mechanisms to help them work seamlessly from wherever they are. But if your efforts aren’t focused on generating the results your higher-ups want, then all of that effort isn’t really going to help your case for being paid more, Trask says.

Trask likes to see metrics when someone comes to the negotiating table. For many supervisors to justify a fat raise, they’ve got to be able to show that you’ve earned your keep. So, start looking at metrics. Did you save the company money by implementing some lean approaches? How much? Did that lead-generation campaign produce better than expected? Tell them.