Despite What Happened In 2016, The Long-Term Trend For Humanity Is Good

It’s easy to feel a sense of impending doom about the world, given headlines about climate change and Syria and a looming Trump presidency. Only 6% of Americans believe the world is getting better. And yet, in some fundamental ways, it is.

In a series of charts, Oxford economist Max Roser makes the case that humans have it much better today than they did even in the relatively recent past.

Two hundred years ago, only a tiny privileged class had a decent standard of living; most people lived in extreme poverty. As industrialization made food and housing and other necessities more affordable, that began to change.

By 1950, a quarter of the world’s population had made it out of extreme poverty of those levels. Today, 90% of the world has.

As people moved out of poverty, they’ve become healthier–better housing and sanitation and healthier diets, Roser says, may have played even more of a role than the advent of antibiotics and vaccines. In 1800, 43% of children died before they turned five. By 2015, that number had shrunk 100-fold, to 4.3%.

The world is also much better educated. In 1820, 1 out of 10 people was literate. Now more than 8 out of 10 people in the world can read. As Roser points out, because the population has also grown dramatically, that means there are vastly more people who can help work on solving the world’s problems. In 1800, just 120 million people could read. Now that number is 6.2 billion.

The percentage of people with no education is also quickly shrinking, while the percentage with higher education is growing. By 2100, almost everyone on the planet will have some formal education.